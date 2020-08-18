NC toddler killed after getting father’s firearm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - Police say a 2-year-old boy was killed in northeast Charlotte on Saturday after he gained access to his father’s unsecured firearm.

WBTV reported that the incident happened on Reagan Drive just after 10 p.m. Charlotte Mecklen police said the boy, Amor Cureton, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

“There’s a 2-year-old little boy who should still be with us...and is not,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said. “And if that doesn’t stir you to some level of awareness that there’s far too much violence going on in this city... Then I don’t know if there’s anything I can say or the police department or anybody in the city of Charlotte that can do to shake somebody out of their apathy if they’re not already at a high level of awareness.”

Police said Amor had discharged the weapon and fatally injured himself.

His father, 24-year-old Antonio Cureton, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

