Neighbors of Halls home where child’s remains found erect stones to honor child’s death

The neighbors of the Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the backyard finished erecting stones over the weekend to honor the child's death.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The neighbors of the Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the backyard finished erecting stones over the weekend to honor the child’s death.

The house, located on Cedarbreeze Road, was home to Michael Anthony Gray, Jr. and his partner. Gray Jr. is the son of Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray, the couple charged in the death of their adopted daughter in Roane County.

The Gray’s 11-year-old adopted daughter was discovered buried in the backyard of their Roane County residence located on the 1000 block of Drive Fort Valley Road on May 22. Officials say the body had been buried there since 2017. Shortly after, the body of a young boy, Jonathan Gray, was found buried behind the home in Halls.

Months later, the sale for the property in the 6000 block of Cedarbreeze Road, where authorities say the Grays’ children endured abuse and lived in “deplorable conditions,” now is pending.

Zillow describes the home as an “Awesome home with tons of potential!” The 1,694 square foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed at $135,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

