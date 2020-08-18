Oak Ridge Public Works crews investigating discolored water throughout city

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Oak Ridge officials said crews are investigating concerns about discolored tap water throughout the city.

According to Oak Ridge Public Work crews, several factors may be causing the discolored water, including multiple water main breaks over the past two weeks. Water main breaks have recently been reported in the areas of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Rutgers Avenue, Robertsville Road and LaSalle Road, and Delaware Avenue.

Officials said there is also discoloration in the water due to naturally occurring iron and magnesium that originated from the raw water and made it through the filters at the plant.

“The concentration of iron and manganese is higher than typically found in the lake’s raw water and we are not the only community that pulls water from Melton Lake that is experiencing discolored water complaints,” explained Public Works Director Shira McWaters. “The cause of the increased levels of iron and manganese is believed to be the unusually hot and dry weather we had a few weeks back. It is not uncommon for lakes to experience different layers of temperature resulting in a turnover of the water, when the balance is tipped. We believe this is what has happen resulting in disturbance of these elements in the lake.”

Public Works crews have responded to several areas that have reported discolored water including around the hospital, Briarcliff area, Gabe Valley, Emory Valley and Woodland.

“The concentration of iron and manganese is higher than normal in these areas and is precipitating out in the mains. In addition, we have lowered the chlorine residual from the Water Treatment Plant to help reduce the oxidation of manganese from the finished water, so it doesn’t precipitate out in the water,” McWaters said.

Officials said although manganese and iron concentrations are elevated, they do not pose a health risk. Crews continue to monitor the raw water lake concentrations and investigating using a drinking water approved chemical.

Anyone who experiences discolored water is asked to call the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

