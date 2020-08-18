Advertisement

Oak Ridge Public Works crews investigating discolored water throughout city

City of Oak Ridge officials said crews are investigating concerns about discolored tap water throughout the city.
(KOTA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Oak Ridge officials said crews are investigating concerns about discolored tap water throughout the city.

According to Oak Ridge Public Work crews, several factors may be causing the discolored water, including multiple water main breaks over the past two weeks. Water main breaks have recently been reported in the areas of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Rutgers Avenue, Robertsville Road and LaSalle Road, and Delaware Avenue.

Officials said there is also discoloration in the water due to naturally occurring iron and magnesium that originated from the raw water and made it through the filters at the plant.

“The concentration of iron and manganese is higher than typically found in the lake’s raw water and we are not the only community that pulls water from Melton Lake that is experiencing discolored water complaints,” explained Public Works Director Shira McWaters. “The cause of the increased levels of iron and manganese is believed to be the unusually hot and dry weather we had a few weeks back. It is not uncommon for lakes to experience different layers of temperature resulting in a turnover of the water, when the balance is tipped. We believe this is what has happen resulting in disturbance of these elements in the lake.”

Public Works crews have responded to several areas that have reported discolored water including around the hospital, Briarcliff area, Gabe Valley, Emory Valley and Woodland.

“The concentration of iron and manganese is higher than normal in these areas and is precipitating out in the mains. In addition, we have lowered the chlorine residual from the Water Treatment Plant to help reduce the oxidation of manganese from the finished water, so it doesn’t precipitate out in the water,” McWaters said.

Officials said although manganese and iron concentrations are elevated, they do not pose a health risk. Crews continue to monitor the raw water lake concentrations and investigating using a drinking water approved chemical.

Anyone who experiences discolored water is asked to call the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Bill Lee signs COVID-19 liability measure into law

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lee on Monday touted the legislation as “historic” and argued the law would protect businesses from “frivolous lawsuits.”

News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probes police shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing two fatal officer-involved shootings that happened over the weekend.

News

Haslam Family makes $40M donation to UT’s Haslam College of Business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The investment follows a landmark gift in 2014 that established the business school as UT’s first named college.

Weather

Taste of fall this morning, sunny today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have brief break from humidity, giving us a cool start to Tuesday then a sunny day. Rain chances start inching back in late today.

Latest News

News

Vols open preseason practice on campus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Tennessee has opened preseason football practice for this unusual and abbreviated 2020 season

Eye on Education

Learning boxes for preschoolers created by East Tenn. teacher

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Preschool during a pandemic can feel chaotic.

News

Neighbors of Halls home where child’s remains found erect stones to honor children’s death

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The neighbors of the Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the backyard finished erecting stones over the weekend to honor the child’s death.

News

Vols Trey Smith, Jarrett Guarantano support teammate Cade Mays after NCAA ruling

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee football players Trey Smith and Jarrett Guarantano tweeted Monday supporting their teammate Cade Mays after NCAA ruling.

News

23 UT football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

News

Heeding mom, Tennessee lawmaker helped women gain the vote

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
One hundred years ago this month, women throughout the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification of the 19th Amendment - secured by a 24-year-old Tennessee legislator’s decisive vote, cast at the bidding of his mother.