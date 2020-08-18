Photo captures maskless crowd gathered at Nashville mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A photo captured by WTVF in Nashville shows a crowd with very few masks gathered around the famous mural in The Gulch.

A group of teenage girls from Chattanooga told WTVF they were not aware masks were needed outdoors.

“I was not, at least not outside. We thought just like in places, restaurants and such when walking to a table and stuff, but we didn’t know you couldn’t be outside,” said Lannah Teague, the birthday girl in the group.

Another group of travelers from New Jersey said they came to Nashville because the rules there are much more relaxed than at home.

“Here was a little more open than South Jersey where our wonderful Governor has everything shut down,” said Richard Lincoln.

The relaxed atmosphere in The Gulch, Music Row and Lower Broadway is expected to change when it comes to social distancing as Metro Nashville Police said they intend to enforce the mask mandate.

According to police, a thousand verbal warnings, six citations and an arrest was made Friday in an effort to enforce Nashville’s mask mandate.

