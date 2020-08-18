Police warn of fake posts about Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. (WVLT/WMBF) - The Wilson Police Department is warning the public about fake posts circulating on social media surrounding the death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

WMBF reported that police were made aware of many posts that, while not true, appear to look like official information.

Police said some of the posts mentioned suspending the family’s GoFundMe page, and some fake posts were attributed to the Wilson Police Department.

Cannon Hinnant, 5, was shot to death in his father’s front yard last week. The family’s neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.