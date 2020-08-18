Rain chances ramp up as humidity returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lack of humidity has made for a beautiful start to the week, but as it creeps back in, expect a wet stretch leading up to the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While we got to enjoy the cooler temperatures that come with the drier air this morning, that will be short-lived as the moisture returns later this afternoon into the evening. This means a few clouds will start puffing up along with a few scattered showers along the plateau by the drive home with a few more widely scattered downpours hanging on into the overnight. Today’s high is around 88 degrees.

Tonight comes with scattered rain and storms, mainly outlining the Valley. The lower elevations still have an outside chance of seeing a shower. We’ll dip into the mid 60s by Wednesday morning.

Isolated Valley, Scattered Higher Elevations (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday come with more clouds and about a 40% chance of storms, more so by the afternoon to evening hours. The high will hover in the mid 80s.

Friday comes with on and off waves of rain and storms throughout the day and on through Friday night as well. With the extra clouds and downpours, we’ll shave a few degrees off our highs, only reaching the lower 80s.

Saturday has a few leftover downpours, mainly in the higher elevations. By early next week, we should get to soak up a bit more sunshine. Look for highs to bounce back into the mid to upper 80s.

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

