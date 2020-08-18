Report: Tennessee to allow sports betting by Nov. 1
Sports betting will be allowed in Tennessee this fall, according to a report from CBS Sports.
Tennessee Education Lottery is expected to launch its online and mobile sports betting options no later than November 1.
Legislators passed a bill to legalize sports betting in May, making Tennessee the 18th state in the United States to have a legal, regulated sports betting industry.
The CBS report says Tennessee hoped to launch sports betting in September, but the timeline was delayed.
