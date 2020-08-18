School-aged kids account for 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, officials say
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials said Tuesday that school-aged children count for 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media that Tuesday, adding that most of those cases are in high school-aged children.
Piercey also said Tuesday that August 18 was the lowest day for positivity rates in several weeks.
The state is breaking down cases of kids by county, but cited health privacy laws as why they won’t be identifying schools.
