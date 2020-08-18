Advertisement

SEC announces fan health and safety guidelines for 2020 football season

Face coverings will be required for all guests attending SEC games.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced guidelines for schools to establish in order to manage the health and safety of fans during the 2020 football season.

“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”

Sankey said universities may adopt additional procedures and protocols with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of fans in attendance.

According to the new guidelines, institutions will determine the number of guests allowed to attend games in accordance with local and state guidelines.

Face coverings will be required for all guests attending SEC games. Stadium workers and athletics staff will also be required to wear face coverings at all times.

All tickets for the 2020 season will be digitally scanned, according to the new guidelines.

SEC officials said “suite hopping” will be prohibited during the season. Signs will be in place to instruct suite holders to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.

Guests will “field level” access will be prohibited to be within six feet of any team area.

To see the full list of guidelines click here.

