Taste of fall this morning, sunny today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a beautiful day, so get out and enjoy. Rain chances reach our higher elevations this afternoon, but we have more on and off rain and storms the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and cooler. We’re starting the day in the upper 50s to low 60s, with Knoxville dropping to around 63 degrees. We have patchy fog, otherwise a great view for most.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny day, but a few more clouds creep in during the afternoon hours. This clouds hit our higher elevations and spotty rain and storms can pop-up late afternoon, then a few more scattered pockets of rain and storms develop at times this evening through tonight. Today’s high is around 88 degrees.

Tonight comes with scattered rain and storms, mainly outlining the Valley, with isolated rain and storms in the lower elevations. We’ll cool to around 66 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with scattered rain and storms at times throughout the day. We’ll top out around 86 degrees, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms.

Thursday starts off partly cloudy, but we’ll get back to scattered rain and storms in the afternoon to evening hours. The high will be around 85 degrees.

Friday comes with on and off rain and storms throughout the day and on through Friday night as well, after a cooler high of 82 degrees.

Saturday has a few leftover downpours, mainly in the higher elevations. By early next week, we should get to soak up a bit more sunshine. Look for highs to bounce back into the mid to upper 80s.

