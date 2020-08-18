Tenn. man arrested on child rape charges after 2013 incident involving 3 juveniles

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was charged with multiple counts of child rape after he allegedly sexually abused three children while babysitting in 2013.

Elizabethton police said an investigation on Brian Minnick, 33, began in April 2018 after police received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

The referral stated the juveniles described the abuse and named Minnick as the suspect. The incident reportedly happened at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Investigators said Minnick routinely babysat juveniles in 2013.

One of the victims reportedly told her father about the abuse and police were called to the home.

On July 9, 2020, investigators questioned Minnick who ”freely and voluntarily” gave a statement confirming the incidents in 2013 and “admitted to sexual contact and penetration with all three juveniles.”

Minnick was charged with two counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated rape of a child.

Minnick was placed on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.