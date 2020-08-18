Tenn. woman searching for grandmother’s jewelry after items stolen from storage facility

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman’s jewelry. A victim said her grandmother’s jewelry was taken from the Public Storage on July 28.

Investigators said the woman’s fiance unloaded a moving truck and left some items on the ground while going back to the truck. They were left unattended for three hours.

Video shows several people rummaging through the items. WTVF reported the victim is not looking to prosecute, but just wants her grandmother’s jewelry that was handed down to her

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612 or email 0846@murfreesborotn.gov with any helpful information.

