Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probes police shootings

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing two fatal officer-involved shootings that happened over the weekend.

In Oak Ridge, police responding Saturday night to a report of an individual in need of assistance found Fred John Henry Arcera armed with two knives, according to the TBI. Police said Arcera came at them with the weapons, prompting three officers to fire, the agency’s statement said. Arcera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatal shooting occurred Sunday around 11 a.m. in Maury County after sheriff’s officers pursued a vehicle that was reported stolen. At least one deputy fired on Thomas Moles after authorities said he tried to ram a patrol car, according to a TBI statement. Moles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the TBI was also investigating a nonfatal shooting by Williamson County Sheriff″s officers on Friday afternoon. Officers said a driver wrecked his car after they tried to pull him over. The man then pulled a handgun from his pants as he exited the vehicle, according to the TBI statement. One deputy fired and struck the man in the leg. He was treated and released from the hospital. Authorities were still working to confirm his identity.

No officers were injured in any of the three shootings.

