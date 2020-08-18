Tennessee man turns himself in, charged on weapon count

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee man turned himself into the Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office Monday on weapon charges.

In March 2019, TBI agents joined the Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office in investigating the homicide of Deon Turner. Authorities discovered during the course of the investigation Trdarius Girley of Saulsbury, Tenn. was responsible for selling the weapon used in the homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued for Girley for a count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to TBI, Girley turned himself into HCSO Monday and was booked into the Hardeman Co. Jail. His bond will be set during his first court appearance.

