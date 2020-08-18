Advertisement

Tennessee Theatre launches new streaming series to showcase local musicians

The Tennessee Theatre announced a new streaming series that showcases local musicians from the Tennessee Theatre stage.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
According to a release, ‘Ghostlight Series’ will steam on Tuesdays throughout the month of September.

“The ghost light is a longstanding tradition designed to keep a theatre lit when it otherwise would be completely dark,: said Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock. “Though the Tennessee Theatre currently is closed or at extended intermission as we like to say, we aim to continue to celebrate music, arts and entertainment. We want to bring that light into your homes even when we can’t gather together in the theatre. The Ghostlight Series will shine a light on Knoxville’s own outstanding artists and allow the theatre to continue to bring ‘live’ music to our community.”

The lineup includes:

  • Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd on Sept. 1
  • Frog and Toad’s Dixie Quartet with Brent Thompson on Sept. 15
  • Guy Marshall on Sept. 22

All concerts will stream via Facebook Live and be accessed for free starting at 8 p.m.

The theatre said the auditorium will serve as the backdrop so viewers can enjoy the theatre while watching newly recorded concerts.

For more information about the streaming series visit the theatre’s website here.

