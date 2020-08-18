Advertisement

Tennessee to apply for extra unemployment benefit grant

Tennessee officials announced a decision Tuesday to extend unemployment benefits following President Trump's executive order allowing for a $400 unemployment extension.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials announced a decision Tuesday to extend unemployment benefits following President Trump’s executive order allowing for a $400 unemployment extension.

The order offers $400 per week, as long as each state is willing to cover at least $100 of that payment, CBS affiliate WTVF reported. However, experts say many states, dealing with their own budget shortfalls, have not committed to covering that $100.

Tennessee Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Mark McCord said Tuesday that the order directs the funds through FEMA. McCord said Tennessee would be looking to apply for that grant as soon as Wednesday, August 19 and definitely before the end of the week.

WZTV reported that Tennesseans who will be eligible are those receiving at least $100 per week from the state’s Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance Program.

LIVE: Gov. Lee gives a COVID-19 update

LIVE: Gov. Lee is giving an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

“The grant requires a 25 percent match from the state,” McCord told media. “There is an option for that match to come from the state benefits currently being provided from the state.”

He added that Tennesseans could see a $300 benefit to their weekly unemployment benefits “in addition to the state benefit.” McCord pointed out that the funds were coming from a grant, which is set to run through December 26, but could run out sooner. “Depending on state participation” McCord said it could run through December or five to six weeks.

McCord also warned residents that if legislation presented by Congress addresses unemployment, that extra program would end.

Should Tennessee’s application be accepted, the payments will be retroactive to August 1, 2020, WZTV reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of kidnapping Tenn. woman arrested in Alabama

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to authorities, a man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a Tenn. woman Monday morning.

News

Founder of Seven Islands State Birding Park, Linda Claussen, passes away at age 79

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Founder of Seven Islands State Birding Park, Linda Claussen, passed away Saturday, August 15, after a long battle with pulmonary disease.

News

Dick’s Sporting Goods releasing Tennessee-themed Nike sneakers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will be releasing Tenn. Nike sneakers in time for ‘College Colors Day.’

News

Catching Up With the Candidates: Marquita Bradshaw

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
After winning the Tennessee Democratic nominee for U.S Senate, Marquita Bradshaw is the first black woman to win a U.S Senate primary in Tennessee.

Latest News

News

Mom, friend charged in Tennessee child’s death

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two people have been charged in connection to the death of Jackson County toddler in 2019.

News

Fulmer expects $30 to $40 million loss due to pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer told media Tuesday that the university expected a $30 to $40 million dollar loss due to the pandemic when it comes to football.

News

How a Knoxville suffragette paved the way for women’s rights

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Knoxville woman is remembered as one of the first women to openly support women’s right to vote.

News

Knoxville company donates eco-friendly products to Emerald Youth school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Emerald Youth Foundation's charter school got an eco-friendly donation from a Knoxville-based company.

News

Lowest COVID-19 positivity rate reported in weeks, Tennessee official says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tuesday, August 18, marked the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in several weeks, according to Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

News

School-aged kids account for 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials said Tuesday that school-aged children count for 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.