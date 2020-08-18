Titans home opener to be played without fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans’ first home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20 will be played sans spectators.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the announcement in a Tuesday press conference.

“Across the United States, there’s a wide range of approaches to in-person attendance for professional sports based on a wide range of public health policies and the prevalence of the coronavirus in those locations,” Cooper said. “We must take a cautious approach recognizing that we cannot predict our COVID-19 metrics further into the fall sports season. I’m grateful both to the Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC for working closely with our Office of the Metro Public Health Department while prioritizing the safety of their players, staff and our residents.”

Season ticket holders should contact the Titans Ticket Services team with any questions.

“I can assure you of this: this virus will not deter us from our mission to bring you an exciting, competitive season of Titans football,” Nihill said. “We hope our fans can cheer us on in Nissan Stadium soon, and in the meantime, look forward to feeling everyone’s support and energy from home as we kick off the season with Monday Night Football, Sept. 14.”

