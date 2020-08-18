UT Football issues notice to 2020 ticket holders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee took to social media to issue a notice to fans with tickets for the 2020 season.

“Please watch your email inbox this Thursday for a message from VOLSTIX@UTK.EDU containing important action steps,” Tennessee Football tweeted.

Fans were asked to ensure the s address is recognized by their email as a “safe sender” so the messages are not directed to a junk or spam folder.

ATTENTION 2020 TICKET HOLDERS: pic.twitter.com/6Pc4bvF9nO — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 18, 2020

