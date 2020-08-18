UT Football issues notice to 2020 ticket holders
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee took to social media to issue a notice to fans with tickets for the 2020 season.
“Please watch your email inbox this Thursday for a message from VOLSTIX@UTK.EDU containing important action steps,” Tennessee Football tweeted.
Fans were asked to ensure the s address is recognized by their email as a “safe sender” so the messages are not directed to a junk or spam folder.
