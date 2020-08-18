Advertisement

UT Football issues notice to 2020 ticket holders

The University of Tennessee took to social media to issue a notice to fans with tickets for the 2020 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee took to social media to issue a notice to fans with tickets for the 2020 season.

“Please watch your email inbox this Thursday for a message from VOLSTIX@UTK.EDU containing important action steps,” Tennessee Football tweeted.

Fans were asked to ensure the s address is recognized by their email as a “safe sender” so the messages are not directed to a junk or spam folder.

