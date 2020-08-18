VIDEO: Two sets of mother bears and baby bears captured in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - One lucky guy got video of two different sets of mother and baby bears while working in Gatlinburg.

Rusty Whaley, an electrician, said he was working near the Cobbly Nob Golf Course when he got to snag some video of a mama bear and her cubs--twice!

It’s not the only time this week that black bears have been captured on camera roaming around the Smokies. A Wisconsin tourist was in town and got video of some cubs play fighting on her deck at Autumn Ridge cabins.

