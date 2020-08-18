Vols Trey Smith, Jarrett Guarantano support teammate Cade Mays after NCAA ruling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee football players Trey Smith and Jarrett Guarantano tweeted Monday supporting their teammate Cade Mays after NCAA’s ruling.

On Monday, it was announced that the NCAA had denied Tennessee Offensive Lineman Cade Mays’ eligibility waiver for the 2020 season.

Smith took to Twitter to support his teammate and started the hashtag #FreeCadeMays.

“My brother Cade Mays has put in wayyy too much work to simply be denied. At the end of the day this isn’t right... do the right thing @NCAA,” said Smith in a tweet.

My brother @cade_mays has put in wayyy too much work to simply be denied. At the end of the day this isn’t right... do the right thing @NCAA! #FreeCadeMays pic.twitter.com/mcoZfoiIOm — Trey Smith (@TreySmith73) August 18, 2020

“DO THE RIGHT THING!!!! #FREECADEMAYS,” said Guarantano in a tweet.

Along with Smith and Guarantano, Jay Bilas, college basketball analyst for ESPN Sports tweeted Monday night against NCAA’s decision to deny Mays’ transfer waiver.

“Good grief. With all we’re going through, Cade Mays has his transfer waiver denied? The NCAA has a chance to right this wrong on appeal, and should. Mays didn’t have a choice but to leave Georgia and the NCAA knows it. Too bad Mays ins’t a QB... he’d be eligible immediately,” said Bilas in a tweet.

Good grief. With all we’re going through, Cade Mays has his transfer waiver denied? The NCAA has a chance to right this wrong on appeal, and should. Mays didn’t have a choice but to leave Georgia, and the NCAA knows it. Too bad Mays isn’t a QB...he’d be eligible immediately. https://t.co/5AeFiJoG5a — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.