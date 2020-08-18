‘We still haven’t hit the halfway point’ of COVID-19 pandemic, KCHD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Knox County Health Department press conference Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Martha Buchanan said Knox County still has ways to go in the battle against COVID-19.

“We still haven’t hit the halfway point,” Buchanan said. “We’re still kind of climbing up that hill.”

Buchanan said while growth in cases has slowed down, officials are still not seeing cases go down.

Knox County health officials confirmed 54 new cases since Monday, resulting in a total of 5,483 confirmed cases countywide.

Buchanan said it’s important for Knox Co. residents to continue to follow the five core actions, even when active cases decline.

“Students, teachers, parents, everywhere, before the age variables if you need to practice your actions, all the time at home, at work, at the grocery store, school, everywhere you are. That’s going to keep you and our community safe,” Buchanan said.

During the press conference, Buchanan said cases of COVID-19 at Knox County Schools will be included in the daily virus report. The cases will not be logged separately.

Buchanan said KCS is assisting with internal contact tracing, while KCHD handles tracing contacts outside the school district.

Next week due to a prior reservation at the Jacobs Building, testing will be held at the Knox County Halls Senior Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing will resume at the Jacobs building the following week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.