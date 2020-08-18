Advertisement

‘We still haven’t hit the halfway point’ of COVID-19 pandemic, KCHD says

Buchanan said while cases have slowed down, officials are still not seeing cases go down.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(WBAY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Knox County Health Department press conference Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Martha Buchanan said Knox County still has ways to go in the battle against COVID-19.

“We still haven’t hit the halfway point,” Buchanan said. “We’re still kind of climbing up that hill.”

Buchanan said while growth in cases has slowed down, officials are still not seeing cases go down.

Knox County health officials confirmed 54 new cases since Monday, resulting in a total of 5,483 confirmed cases countywide.

Buchanan said it’s important for Knox Co. residents to continue to follow the five core actions, even when active cases decline.

“Students, teachers, parents, everywhere, before the age variables if you need to practice your actions, all the time at home, at work, at the grocery store, school, everywhere you are. That’s going to keep you and our community safe,” Buchanan said.

During the press conference, Buchanan said cases of COVID-19 at Knox County Schools will be included in the daily virus report. The cases will not be logged separately.

Buchanan said KCS is assisting with internal contact tracing, while KCHD handles tracing contacts outside the school district.

Next week due to a prior reservation at the Jacobs Building, testing will be held at the Knox County Halls Senior Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing will resume at the Jacobs building the following week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biker dies after crash at Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A biker was killed in a Sunday crash at Cades Cove, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Weather

Rain chances ramp up as humidity returns

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The lack of humidity has made for a beautiful start to the week, but as it creeps back in, expect a wet stretch leading up to the weekend.

News

Titans home opener to be played without fans

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Titans’ first home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20 will be played sans spectators.

News

UT identifies first cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to off-campus party

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Chancellor Plowman said students who do not cooperate with contact tracers can be expelled.

Latest News

News

UT Football issues notice to 2020 ticket holders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The University of Tennessee took to social media to issue a notice to fans with tickets for the 2020 season.

News

SEC announces fan health and safety guidelines for 2020 football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Face coverings will be required for all guests attending SEC games.

News

Families find strength in Knoxville's Drug Overdose Support Group

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

1 killed, 3 hospitalized in I-40 crash in Sevier County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Sevierville police responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-40 East around 7:30 a.m.

News

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

News

Hamblen County’s 150th anniversary celebration canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the event originally scheduled for Sept. 5 at Cherokee Park was canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.