14-year-old, man arrested in connection to Cookeville homicide

Cookeville police say a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Rowan.
Cookeville Police Department / Source: CPD
Cookeville Police Department / Source: CPD(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cookeville police say a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Rowan.

Investigators said Rowan’s body was found inside his apartment on North Dixie Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. August 10.

Police said an investigation led them to 22-year-old Calvin Reeves III and an unidentified teenager. Both were charged with first-degree murder. Reeves was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $3 million dollar bond. The 14-year-old was being held without bond in juvenile detention.

Cookeville police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to call 931-520-5365 or dispatch at 931-526-2125.

As reported on August 10, 2020, Joshua Austin Rowan of Cookeville was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside his apartment at 1971 North Dixie Avenue. Detectives with the Cookeville Police Department initiated an investigation into the shooting which subsequently led to the arrest of two individuals charged with First Degree Murder. Arrested in connection with the shooting are 22-year-old Calvin Reeves III of Cookeville and an unnamed 14-year-old juvenile. Mr. Reeves is being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond and the juvenile is being held without bond in juvenile detention.

This investigation remains active and detectives continue seeking other persons of interest. The Cookeville Police Department urges anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

