14-year-old, man arrested in connection to Cookeville homicide

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cookeville police say a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Rowan.

Investigators said Rowan’s body was found inside his apartment on North Dixie Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. August 10.

Police said an investigation led them to 22-year-old Calvin Reeves III and an unidentified teenager. Both were charged with first-degree murder. Reeves was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $3 million dollar bond. The 14-year-old was being held without bond in juvenile detention.

Cookeville police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to call 931-520-5365 or dispatch at 931-526-2125.

This investigation remains active and detectives continue seeking other persons of interest. The Cookeville Police Department urges anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

