3 teens arrested in connection to girl’s murder outside of NC Bojangles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVLT/WNCN) - Three teenagers were arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a car outside of a North Carolina Bojangles restaurant last weekend.

WNCN reported that 19-year-old Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19-year-old Nezyiha Zamir Collins and 18-year-old Tyreek Qumay Rodgers were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Police took 17-year-old Devin Cordell Jones into custody Wednesday who was charged with murder.

Officials said Deans, Collins, and Rodgers were all taken to the Wake County Detention Center. Collins and Rodgers are being held on $500,000 secured bonds each. Warrants allege that Collins and Rodgers left North Carolina with Jones to evade investigators.

WNCN reported that Deans is being held on a $1,015,000 secured bond for multiple charges, some of which don’t appear related to Baker’s killing, according to court documents. Records indicate Deans drove Jones from the murder scene so he could evade police.

A caller found Baker Saturday evening and told emergency personal that the car was running with the lights on, doors open and a set of keys were inside.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.