Blount County road to be renamed to honor fallen soldier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Blount County officials announced the “Tail of Dragon” stretch of road on US-129 will be renamed to honor a fallen U.S. Army veteran.

The stretch of road near the Tennessee and North Carolina state line is considered America’s number one motorcycle and sports car road.

On Saturday, August 29, the dedication to rename US-129 “The Dragon” as the Captain Johnny Leon Bryant Memorial Highway will take place near mile marker 13.

Johnny Bryant was born and raised in Blount County and graduated from Lanier High School in 1960. Bryant served in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 33rd AHC, 145th Aviation Battalion, 12th Aviation Brigade where he logged more 2,000 combat hours as a helicopter pilot. He was awarded three Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Star Medals, 24 Air Medals, two Army Commendation Medals and four Purple Hearts Medals.

Johnny survived being shot down five times during the Vietnam War.

On May 22, 1969, Bryant was killed in action after being shot down for the sixth time.

Bryant’s remains were returned to Blount County and he is buried at Four Mile Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.