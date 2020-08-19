Body of missing East Tennessee man found in creek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bristol police identified the remains found in Beaver Creek on August 14 as a man who was previously reported missing.

55-year-old Orville “Darrell” Brown was originally reported missing after he was last seen on Aug. 3.

Police said a pathologist is still working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who may have had contact or seen Brown on August 5 or the day before are urged to contact Lt. Dannielle Eller at ldeller @bristoltn.org or 989-5600.

