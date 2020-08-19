Advertisement

Burglars targeting Nashville vacation rentals on one block

Metro Nashville Police said they are investigating several break-ins to Airbnb rentals on one block of 27th Avenue North, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Metro Nashville Police said they are investigating several break-ins to Airbnb rentals all on one block of 27th Avenue North, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

“All of these are rentals, so the moment you leave, there’s nobody here at night,” said Kumar, owner of two Airbnb rentals on 27th Avenue North.

WTVF reported homeowners have said they’ve replaced TVs mounted in their homes multiple times, and each time they’re stolen.

According to police, a suspect was identified in a break-in on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North on Aug. 13.

Police say a victim came forward claiming one suspect stole an iPad that was later tracked. The suspect wasn’t caught with the iPad and detectives said they are pursuing the lead.

“There are also outstanding warrants for a second suspect who we are working to locate. He is a person of interest in several more break-ins,” said police in a statement.

“Detectives obtained three separate aggravated burglary warrants and two separate vandalism warrants on one suspect; all from the same complex on 27th Avenue North. All three burglaries are Airbnb properties. All warrants are still outstanding at this time,” said North Precinct Commander Terence Graves.

Police said many of the properties don’t have surveillance cameras or security systems, but officers are expected to more resources in the neighborhood to “deter future break-ins and work to capture suspects.”

Kumar told WTVF he has installed cameras, new locks and stops by more often.

“I can’t wait for them to protect what belongs to me. This is my retirement. This is all I have,” said Kumar.

