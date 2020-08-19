Advertisement

Car-sized asteroid makes closest-known approach to Earth

A car-sized asteroid made the closest-known approach to Earth Tuesday, without colliding with the planet, according to researchers.
NASA/JPL / CC BY 2.0 / MGN
NASA/JPL / CC BY 2.0 / MGN(KALB)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -A car-sized asteroid made the closest-known approach to Earth without colliding with the planet, according to researchers.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2020 QG, formerly known as ZTFoDxQ, zoomed past Earth on Sunday Aug. 16 at 12:08 a.m. EDT, getting as close as 1,830 miles away.

NASA said it marked the closest asteroid flyby ever recorded in which the object actually survived.

“Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) pass by Earth all the time, but 2020 QG passed closer to Earth than any other known NEA without actually impacting,” a NASA spokesperson told CBS News Tuesday.

NASA said the asteroid was traveling at 27,600 miles per hour or nearly 8 miles per second, which the agency says is a little slower than average. Being only about 10 to 20 feet in diameter the agency says the asteroid was not big enough to pose a serious threat.

“The asteroid approached Earth from the direction of the Sun and was not discovered until after it passed and could be observed in the night sky by ground based observatories,” NASA confirmed. “By some estimates, there are hundreds of millions of small asteroids the size of 2020 QG, but they are extremely hard to discover until they get very close to Earth.”

Scientists at NASA said they are developing a telescope that could detect asteroids coming from the direction of the sun, eliminating the current blind spot in their observations and say the Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission telescope could launch as early as 2025.

The agency says it is planning on launching the Double Asteroid Redirection Test in July 2021. DART will purposely crash into a harmless asteroid moon in the fall of 2022 to attempt to change its motion, in the first test for planetary defense.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rain chances ramp up as humidity returns

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The lack of humidity has made for a beautiful start to the week, but as it creeps back in, expect a wet stretch leading up to the weekend.

News

UT doubling up on law enforcement patrols amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
UT students are jumping into fun before classes start Wednesday. Junior Paul Charles and his friends hosted a pool party, of no more than 15 people, in the Fort Sanders area.

News

Fulmer expects $30 to $40 million loss due to pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer told media Tuesday that the university expected a $30 to $40 million dollar loss due to the pandemic when it comes to football.

News

RCSO: Scammer telling people their Social Security number is suspended due to criminal activity

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Roane County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam related to social security.

Eye on Education

Boys and Girls learning pods welcoming kids from different schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Erin’s a teacher at a learning pod at Maryville’s Boys and Girls Club. She’s basically in charge of kids who learn through different schools at the same time.

Latest News

News

Burglars targeting Nashville vacation rentals on one block

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Metro Nashville Police said they are investigating several break-ins to Airbnb rentals all on one block of 27th Avenue North, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Eye on Education

Tennessee School for the Deaf preparing to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Spaced out desks, hand sanitation stations and a completely new process greeted students and staff at the Tennessee School for the Deaf.

News

Huddling up with the head coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Jeremy Pruitt discusses four topics of interest and importance to the third year Vols head coach

News

Urban Outfitters pulls $250 USPS hoodie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Urban Outfitters has pulled two items that featured retro USPS logos.

News

Tenn. man indicted for murder of teenage ex-girlfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 23-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after being accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body on a sidewalk in Memphis.