Car-sized asteroid makes closest-known approach to Earth

(CBS) -A car-sized asteroid made the closest-known approach to Earth without colliding with the planet, according to researchers.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2020 QG, formerly known as ZTFoDxQ, zoomed past Earth on Sunday Aug. 16 at 12:08 a.m. EDT, getting as close as 1,830 miles away.

NASA said it marked the closest asteroid flyby ever recorded in which the object actually survived.

“Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) pass by Earth all the time, but 2020 QG passed closer to Earth than any other known NEA without actually impacting,” a NASA spokesperson told CBS News Tuesday.

NASA said the asteroid was traveling at 27,600 miles per hour or nearly 8 miles per second, which the agency says is a little slower than average. Being only about 10 to 20 feet in diameter the agency says the asteroid was not big enough to pose a serious threat.

“The asteroid approached Earth from the direction of the Sun and was not discovered until after it passed and could be observed in the night sky by ground based observatories,” NASA confirmed. “By some estimates, there are hundreds of millions of small asteroids the size of 2020 QG, but they are extremely hard to discover until they get very close to Earth.”

Scientists at NASA said they are developing a telescope that could detect asteroids coming from the direction of the sun, eliminating the current blind spot in their observations and say the Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission telescope could launch as early as 2025.

The agency says it is planning on launching the Double Asteroid Redirection Test in July 2021. DART will purposely crash into a harmless asteroid moon in the fall of 2022 to attempt to change its motion, in the first test for planetary defense.

