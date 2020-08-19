Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosts virtual Wine on the Water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After much careful consideration, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announces the need to cancel this year’s Wine on the Water event due to ongoing concerns over the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in our community. The local guidance from the Health Department and PBA also tell us the size of our event will not allow for people to remain six feet apart, therefore putting people at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The annual event is one of the foundation’s largest fundraisers locally, attracting over 1,000 people, in September, each year. The risks of being exposed to COVID-19 are particularly acute for individuals who have cystic fibrosis, a disease which mostly affects the lungs and severely weakens the immune system. This also raises a concern about exposure to COVID-19 by parents, spouses and others who interact with people who have cystic fibrosis. Many of the intended attendees at Wine on the Water fall into one or more of these categories. Additionally, any attendee could be asymptomatic and, thus, unaware that they could expose others to the virus.

While events are no longer in person for the time being, we can still come together, safely, to support people living with CF and the greater CF community. We will continue to support the vendors who have supported us throughout the year’s and we would appreciate our supporters to also support our vendors during this time.

The general admission ticket is $65, and we will continue to encourage all who can to support the foundation by donating $65 during its 65th year anniversary by and you will receive a 2020 commemorative Wine on the Water glass to add to your collection.

We apologize for the inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this difficult time as we take steps to safeguard the health and well-being of the CF community. We can’t wait to see you all in September 2021!

