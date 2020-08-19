Drunk man survives after falling asleep on tracks, being run over by train

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - North Carolina police say tragedy was avoided Tuesday night when a man fell asleep on the train tracks.

WECT reported that a drunk man fell asleep on a set of train tracks in Wilmington. Police said a train rolled right over him and left him completely unscathed.

Investigators said the man was so intoxicated that he didn’t hear the train and slept while the train passed over him.

He was, however, transported to the hospital due to his level of intoxication.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.