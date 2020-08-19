East Tenn. teacher uplifting students with school parody of ‘You’ll Be Back’ from Hamilton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -An East Tennessee teacher is uplifting students with a parody from Hamilton to fulfill hope for a return to in-person learning, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Bryan Kerns, Algebra, Geometry and Fire Science teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School posted a video Sunday with a parody of “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton.

Kerns told WJHL that he got the idea for the song after watching the musical and loving the song.

“Three weeks ago, I told my wife, ‘I think I’m gonna write some words to ‘You’ll Be Back’ talking about how we’ll be back to school eventually,” said Kerns.

Kerns said his favorite line from the song is inspired by most students starting the school year by attending Google Meetings from their beds.

“We’ll be back, like before. We’ll log off and open up the doors. We will love. We will praise. When we’ll teach you til retirement day. No more class from your bed. So don’t throw away those pants you had,” said Kern.

WJHL reported Kerns holds a daily Google Meeting with his students not only for the purpose of teaching but also to check on their well being.

“Kind of my main objective is to help these young folks find their way in our world, and especially when something like this happens, try to be a rock for them,” said Kerns.

Kern said his message to his students is to go outside while they have the chance and to do their part during the pandemic to cherish every moment.

