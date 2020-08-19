Emerald Academy announces collaboration with Ionogen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emerald Charter Schools announced a new partnership with Ionogen, a local distributor of Ionopure cleaners, sanitizers and disinfectants.

Ionopure is a non-toxic, environmentally sustainable line of cleaning products that are considered eco-friendly while also providing germ-killing abilities.

Each classroom at the school will be equipped with an air purification system, hand sanitizer and surface cleaner. Custodial staff will also utilize the Ionopure cleaners, sanitizers, disinfectant and cleaning equipment throughout the school.

“Safety is always one of our chief concerns for scholars and faculty, but especially this school year,” said Emerald Charter Schools President Steve Diggs. “Our partnership with Ionogen along with the previously announced partnership with Cherokee Health are two big ways we are working to ensure that in-person learning can happen safely and effectively.”

Emerald Academy is using a hybrid model for learning this fall. Parents were given the option to choose in-person or distance learning for their children.

