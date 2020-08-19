Advertisement

Five-year-old asks grandma to make masks for her entire class

Some often think children are oblivious to what is going on around them, but not Daisy.
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In-person classes are set to return throughout the region and schools require students to wear masks. While finding a mask is already a struggle on personal protective measures, child masks are even harder to find.

That is when Daisy Shepard came to her grandmother, Mary Shepard, affectionately known as ‘Mamaw”.

“She knows what’s going on, she knows that’s the reason she came to me and asked me,” said Mary Shepard. Daisy asking her to make masks for her whole class.

“Corona is bad,” said Daisy. Asking her why she needed to wear a mask, she replied, “So they can be safe.”

“She’s been around me a lot sewing, Daisy has, and Daisy wants to sew,” said Shepard.

Watching and learning, she saw her mamaw make more than 600 masks.

“They’ve been out of state, I’ve mailed them out. People that have worked in stores, even veterans, " said Shepard. Giving them away, something she said she was called to due to help out during the pandemic.

Yet, making children masks are different from adult masks, now sharing her movement with younger generations.

“I just picked up some cartoon ones for children. I already have my fabric cut, I just measure my elastic and cut it,” she said.

Still in shock, her granddaughter asked her to do this hospitable act, almost bringing her to tears. Even with her arthritis, ‘Mamaw’ sews away knowing her sewing not to spread germs but compassion and love.

Also proud of Daisy, her teachers. Sending a video message just for her:

“Hi, Daisy. I just want to say thank you for thinking of the safety of all our classmates and staff. Thank you from Ms. Stacy and from Ms. Krista. It’s our job to keep you safe, it’s your job to keep it that way. Thank you!”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fulmer expects $30 to $40 million loss due to pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer told media Tuesday that the university expected a $30 to $40 million dollar loss due to the pandemic when it comes to football.

News

Huddling up with the head coach

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Jeremy Pruitt discusses four topics of interest and importance to the third year Vols head coach

News

Urban Outfitters pulls $250 USPS hoodie

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Urban Outfitters has pulled two items that featured retro USPS logos.

News

Tenn. man indicted for murder of teenage ex-girlfriend

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 23-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after being accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body on a sidewalk in Memphis.

News

RCSO: Scammer telling people their Social Security number is suspended due to criminal activity

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Roane County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam related to social security.

Latest News

Weather

Rain chances ramp up as humidity returns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The lack of humidity has made for a beautiful start to the week, but as it creeps back in, expect a wet stretch leading up to the weekend.

News

Women in Downtown Knoxville celebrating Tennessee’s role in the women's suffrage movement

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tennessee to apply for extra unemployment benefit grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials announced a decision Tuesday to extend unemployment benefits following President Trump's executive order allowing for a $400 unemployment extension.

News

Catching Up With the Candidates: Marquita Bradshaw

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
After winning the Tennessee Democratic nominee for U.S Senate, Marquita Bradshaw is the first black woman to win a U.S Senate primary in Tennessee.

News

Mom, friend charged in Tennessee child’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two people have been charged in connection to the death of Jackson County toddler in 2019.

News

Knoxville man gives yellow rose to every woman in his building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville man says he gave a yellow rose to every woman in his building Tuesday in celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage.