Huddling up with the head coach

Jeremy Pruitt talks Covid, player safety and more
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in a while, we were able to hear from the head coach and Jeremy Pruitt did not hold back when asked questions about caring for his players during a pandemic. Following the team’s first practice coach Pruitt told the media members via Zoom that there’s lot of things which can be learned from moving forward and that he and his staff to continue to do that.

Pruitt added that a total of 23 players on the team have tested positive since June. The first time the team tested Pruitt said there were zero cases, but that over the period of time since they’ve been back, they’ve had 23 total. Again, lessons learned says the coach who took the time to elaborate on several key issues:

1ST DOWN- Coach Pruitt on helping his players through the pandemic:

2ND DOWN- Coach Pruitt on the mental well being of his players:

3RD DOWN- Coach Pruitt on if any of his players are opting out:

4TH DOWN- Coach Pruitt on the challenges of a 10 game SEC schedule:

Coinciding with the start of classes, the Vols will be back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. It’s the second of 25 sessions leading up to the September 26th opener at South Carolina.

