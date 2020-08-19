Advertisement

Protests at church and home won’t change Knox County Sheriff’s mind on ICE agreement

Spangler said although he has been listening to the concerns of Knox County citizens, he will not rescind the program.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler released a video statement Wednesday after he said he received several requests to rescind the KCSO’s contract with the 287(g) program.

287(g) is an agreement between the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that allows deputies to assist in performing some duties of ICE agents.

Sheriff Spangler said he has been listening to all the requests to rescind the program via phone calls, emails, letters and protests including ones outside the sheriff’s office, his place of worship and his home.

“I, nor my deputies will never go to anyone’s home looking for someone who is here illegally,” Spangler said in the video. “If you do not commit a crime, you will not go to jail. This applies to everyone - and I mean everyone, without exception. I have a sworn duty to protect all citizens of Knox County without hesitation or discrimination and I take that seriously- as do the men and women of this agency.”

Spangler said although he has been listening to the concerns of Knox County citizens, he will not rescind the program.

“Not only will I not rescind the contract with the 287(g), but I will sign the renewal each time it is up as long as I am sheriff of Knox County in furtherance of my duties and responsibilities to protect the citizens of Knox County,” Spangler said.

