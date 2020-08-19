Advertisement

Jack Daniel’s Disillery reopening for modified tours, tastings

Jack Daniel's Distillery in Lynchburg has reopened with new modifications in place, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg has reopened with new modifications in place, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The distillery says it’s offering modified tours and tastings that comply with CDC guidelines and limit the number of people allowed.

WTVF reported everyone will be required to wear masks and reservations are required when visiting.

According to the distillery, the operational status of the visitor center, Lynchburg Hardware and General store, Barrel Shop and Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant may change as the situation continues to be monitored.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 teens arrested in connection to girl’s murder outside of NC Bojangles

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a car outside of a North Carolina Bojangles restaurant last weekend.

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Knox County hit two green lights and three yellow lights for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

Weed vending machines debut in Colorado

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A startup company has deployed self-checkout machines that dispense marijuana in Colorado.

News

MIT researchers create reusable face mask similar to N95 respirator

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have developed the iMASC, a new silicone mask that can be safely reused without fear of contamination.

News

Former Chattanooga police officer sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to raping detained women

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A former Chattanooga police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping women who were detained in his custody.

Latest News

News

Drunk man survives after falling asleep on tracks, being run over by train

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police said the man was so drunk he didn't hear the train and slept while it passed over him.

News

Tool rental coming to Lowe’s stores nationwide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Lowe’s announced Wednesday that customers will be able to rent tools at its stores nationwide.

News

East Tenn. teacher uplifting students with school parody of ‘You’ll Be Back’ from Hamilton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. teacher is uplifting students with a parody from Hamilton to fulfill hope for a return to in-person learning, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Thousands seek to adopt a 9-year-old boy after seeing his heartbreaking plea for a new family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
"To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have," said Jordan, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

News

14-year-old, man arrested in connection to Cookeville homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Cookeville police say a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Rowan.