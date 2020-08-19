Jack Daniel’s Disillery reopening for modified tours, tastings

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg has reopened with new modifications in place, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The distillery says it’s offering modified tours and tastings that comply with CDC guidelines and limit the number of people allowed.

WTVF reported everyone will be required to wear masks and reservations are required when visiting.

According to the distillery, the operational status of the visitor center, Lynchburg Hardware and General store, Barrel Shop and Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant may change as the situation continues to be monitored.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.