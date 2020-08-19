Kentucky soldier killed while assisting with crash near Fort Hood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - The U.S. Army released the identity of a Fort Hood soldier killed while directing traffic at a vehicle crash scene.

Fort Hood officials said 22-year-old Spc. Cole Jakob Aton of Science Hill, Kentucky, had been a Patriot missile operator with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Aton stopped the night of Aug. 12 at a minor traffic accident on Interstate 14 in Killeen, near Fort Hood. Standing in the roadway, he was hit by a car that crested an overpass and whose driver didn’t see him in time.

