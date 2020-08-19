Knox Co. Board of Health votes to extend bar curfew to Sept. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Health voted to extend the curfew of bars in Knox County to Sept. 3.

The curfew allows business partners in the community to practice the five core actions, and shut down alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

The extension passed with a 7-1 vote. Mayor Glenn Jacobs cast the only dissenting vote.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.