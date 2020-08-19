Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Health votes to extend bar curfew to Sept. 3

The Knox County Board of Health voted to extend the curfew of bars in Knox County to Sept. 3.
Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Health voted to extend the curfew of bars in Knox County to Sept. 3.

The curfew allows business partners in the community to practice the five core actions, and shut down alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

The extension passed with a 7-1 vote. Mayor Glenn Jacobs cast the only dissenting vote.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Poison ivy becoming bigger, stronger, faster growing

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
”It actually makes the leaves more poisonous, more allergenic to people,” Dr. Mohan said.

Weather

More rain returns the next several days

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Welcome to a four-day, more active weather pattern.

News

Members of Leader Dogs for the Blind hoping to raise funds for those in need

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Leader Dogs for the Blind is an organization that trains and provides guide dogs to those in need at no cost.

News

Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced new details in the connection to the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

News

Protests at church and home won’t change Knox County Sheriff’s mind over ICE agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Spangler said although he has been listening to the concerns of Knox Co. citizens, he will not rescind the program.

Latest News

News

3 teens arrested in connection to girl’s murder outside of NC Bojangles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a car outside of a North Carolina Bojangles restaurant last weekend.

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County hit two green lights and three yellow lights for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

Weed vending machines debut in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A startup company has deployed self-checkout machines that dispense marijuana in Colorado.

News

MIT researchers create reusable face mask similar to N95 respirator

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have developed the iMASC, a new silicone mask that can be safely reused without fear of contamination.

News

Former Chattanooga police officer sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to raping detained women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A former Chattanooga police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping women who were detained in his custody.