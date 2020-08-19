Advertisement

Knoxville dealership hosting 3D Mobile Mammography Unit

Rick McGill's Toyota dealership will be hosting a 3D mobile Mammography unit with UT Medical Center Friday, August 21.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rick McGill’s Toyota dealership will be hosting a 3D mobile Mammography unit with UT Medical Center Friday, August 21.

According to a release, the dealership will be providing breast health screenings for women with pre-scheduled appointments from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dr. John L. Bell, Director of the Cancer Institute and Senior Major Gifts Officer Erica Arem will be at the screening from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

“We are honored to host the 3D Mobile Mammography Unit at the dealership. We are proud to join with our customers and Toyota USA in continued partnership with support of The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute,” said Rick McGill, owner of Rick McGill’s Toyota.

McGill has donated $40,000 to the Cancer Institute at UT Medical Center over the past four years and helped fund the Breast Health Outreach Program and bring the 3D Mobile Mammography Unit to women across East Tenn.

“Without the encouragement and philanthropic support of Rick McGill Toyota our Breast Health Outreach Program would not be able to reach the thousands of women annually who benefit from education programs and screening mammograms. These women would otherwise go without these services which could lead to unnecessary deaths from breast cancer. We thank them for their efforts,” said Dr. John L. Bell.

The unit said it is taking additional precautions, including pre-appointment screening questions, temperature checks, requiring face coverings and allowing only patients into the mobile unit.

