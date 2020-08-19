Maple Hall celebrates four-year ‘Bowliversary’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Hall announced it will celebrate its four-year ‘Bowliversary’ on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The event will feature complimentary one-hour bowling and shoe rentals for guests.

Guests can also enjoy happy hour specials throughout the day in the newly renovated Maple Room and patio. The Maple Room is located upstairs in Maple Hall.

The Bowliversary event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.