Advertisement

Members of Leader Dogs for the Blind hoping to raise funds for those in need

Leader Dogs for the Blind is an organization that trains and provides guide dogs to those in need
Future leader dog Nova
Future leader dog Nova(wvlt)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Leader Dogs for the Blind is an organization that trains and provides guide dogs to those in need at no cost.

Since the pandemic, Connie Emmons, the co-chair for East Tennessee’s Leader Dogs for the Blind (District 12) says the organization has struggled to fund-raise at their usual conventions and events, forcing them to find other ways to keep the organization going.

Because they are not able to hold large in-person gatherings, most of their donations have been online.

Emmons says it’s important to ensure their clients are matched with a dog.

“Most of your vision impaired that need the help of a guide dog, whether they’re blind or partially blind, some have not been able to be out in the work force because of their limitations. This gives them the freedom to be back out in the public and get from point “a” to point “b” safely and to hold down a job,” said Emmons

Leader Dogs for the Blind says each year they match nearly 200 dogs with an owner.

Outside of training guide dogs, Leader Dogs for the Blind also provides white cane training, and hosts a summer camp for legally blind teenagers.

For more information about Leader Dogs for the Blind and for ways to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Poison ivy becoming bigger, stronger, faster growing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
”It actually makes the leaves more poisonous, more allergenic to people,” Dr. Mohan said.

Weather

More rain returns the next several days

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Welcome to a four-day, more active weather pattern.

News

Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced new details in the connection to the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

News

Protests at church and home won’t change Knox County Sheriff’s mind over ICE agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Spangler said although he has been listening to the concerns of Knox Co. citizens, he will not rescind the program.

Latest News

News

Knox Co. Board of Health votes to extend bar curfew to Sept. 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox County Board of Health voted to extend the curfew of bars in Knox County to Sept. 3.

News

3 teens arrested in connection to girl’s murder outside of NC Bojangles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a car outside of a North Carolina Bojangles restaurant last weekend.

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County hit two green lights and three yellow lights for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

Weed vending machines debut in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A startup company has deployed self-checkout machines that dispense marijuana in Colorado.

News

MIT researchers create reusable face mask similar to N95 respirator

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have developed the iMASC, a new silicone mask that can be safely reused without fear of contamination.

News

Former Chattanooga police officer sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to raping detained women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A former Chattanooga police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping women who were detained in his custody.