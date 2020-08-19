Members of Leader Dogs for the Blind hoping to raise funds for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Leader Dogs for the Blind is an organization that trains and provides guide dogs to those in need at no cost.

Since the pandemic, Connie Emmons, the co-chair for East Tennessee’s Leader Dogs for the Blind (District 12) says the organization has struggled to fund-raise at their usual conventions and events, forcing them to find other ways to keep the organization going.

Because they are not able to hold large in-person gatherings, most of their donations have been online.

Emmons says it’s important to ensure their clients are matched with a dog.

“Most of your vision impaired that need the help of a guide dog, whether they’re blind or partially blind, some have not been able to be out in the work force because of their limitations. This gives them the freedom to be back out in the public and get from point “a” to point “b” safely and to hold down a job,” said Emmons

Leader Dogs for the Blind says each year they match nearly 200 dogs with an owner.

Outside of training guide dogs, Leader Dogs for the Blind also provides white cane training, and hosts a summer camp for legally blind teenagers.

