Missing Wisconsin 3-year-old found safe with dog after spending night in woods

WINTER, Wis. (WVLT/KBJR) - A Wisconsin 3-year-old who was reported missing has been found safe after spending a night in the woods. The family dog stayed by her side the whole time, KBJR reports.

Abby Ladwig and the family dog Peanut were reported missing on August 9. The family told police Abby wandered off while her father stepped inside the house for a few minutes. She walked into a wooded area close to the home.

Her mother, Lisa Koch shared photos of Abby and Peanut on Facebook, asking for help finding them, sparking hundreds of volunteers to join law enforcement in their search.

ABBY WAS FOUND My daughter went missing around 6:40p.m from the house w7124 old highway 70 winter wi 54896.shes got a... Posted by Lisa Koch on Monday, August 10, 2020

By the evening of August 10, Abby and Peanut reportedly walked out of the woods into a neighbors yard , according to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department.

Abby was found safe, with only minor scrapes and bruises. Neighbors said the young girl wasn’t upset when she walked out of the woods, and asked “where’s my mama?”

“She’s happy, she’s very tired, very sore. She said she followed the dog, she was in the woods and slept in the woods,” Abby’s aunt, Johnna Ludack, said.

Peanut was also found, but according to family friends who organized a GoFundMe account, is having trouble walking and is in pain.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.