MIT researchers create reusable face mask similar to N95 respirator

(CNN) -Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have developed the iMASC, a new silicone mask that can be safely reused without fear of contamination.

According to researchers, the mask offers a level of protection similar to N95 respirator masks. It uses an N95 filter without all the additional material of N95 masks that catches particles.

Researchers said the masks are based on the shape of a typical N95 mask but are made with a silicone rubber that can be sterilized after each use.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal Open, researchers said a shortage of PPE in hospitals created a “need” for reusable safety gear.

The mask has been 3D printed and tested among nurses and physicians who tested the mask for breathability, fit and ease of filter replacement.

