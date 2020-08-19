More rain returns the next several days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a spectacular start to the work-week, the low humidity and dry stuff is gone.

Welcome to a four-day, more active weather pattern.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Showers are forming along a weak and relatively slow moving system coming out of northern Alabama today. By far the best chance of rain is a long and south of interstate 40. A few of the showers will approach Knoxville but the bulk of the rain should be Blount, Monroe, and McMinn, and Cumberland Counties.

Despite that, we should still be fairly normal for mid-August. That means afternoon temps around the middle 80s.

The northeast wind this evening should keep early fog from forming. It’ll also keep us relatively mild into Thursday morning. As the kids leave for school - or college kids head to class, we will be in the middle to upper 60s where you live.

Thursday’s rain takes on a different shape and comes from a different direction. This is your classic mountain-to-valley day. In this pattern, storms blow up over the mountains around 11:00-12:00. Then they’ll nudge down the mountain to the foothills, followed by the I-75 corridor closer to 3 o’clock. They certainly will be spotty to scattered but one or two strong storms is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday brings a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for on-and-off storms, along with some heavy rain. It’s not a classic severe weather setup, but Knoxville is already 4″ above average in rain this month alone. It will be well-below-average, though, since storms are sporadic all day. Many will never hit 80°!

Rain is widely scattered on Saturday, but especially during the afternoon. It’s only slightly warmer Saturday afternoon. More stay dry than get rain.

We’ll start nudging up the temps Sunday into Monday. The rain chances disappear in a hurry but it will remain humid into next week.

Meanwhile in the tropical Atlantic we’re hitting another very active stretch. There are three systems the NHC is monitoring. The two closest to America have a good chance of turning even stronger.

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

