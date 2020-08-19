Advertisement

New developments in Evelyn Boswell case to be announced by TBI

Investigators said information regarding new developments in the Evelyn Boswell investigation will be released during a Wednesday press conference.
Evelyn Mae Boswell. Photo from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation / WVLT
Evelyn Mae Boswell. Photo from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation / WVLT (WNDU)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators said information regarding a new development in the Evelyn Mae Boswell investigation will be released during a Wednesday press conference.

The press conference is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County Justice Center.

Evelyn Boswell’s mother, Megan Boswell was set to appear before a grand jury Wednesday morning.

The mother of the toddler who was found dead in March after being the subject of an AMBER Alert was indicted by a grand jury in May. Boswell was indicted on 11 counts of false reporting in the disappearance of the toddler.

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were discovered in March on property belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevier Co. man charged in connection to shooting death of wife

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, when officers arrived they found Sue Ella Gibson, 73, suffering from a gunshot wound.

News

Kentucky soldier killed while assisting with crash near Fort Hood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The U.S. Army released the identity of a Fort Hood soldier killed while directing traffic at a vehicle crash scene.

News

Tenn. mother, friend charged in 2019 death of toddler

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
14-month-old Reeves Thomas suffered multiple injuries before being transported to a Nashville hospital where she died days later.

News

Tennessee agrees to President Trump’s $300-a-week unemployment plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee’s maximum unemployment benefit is $275 per week.

Latest News

News

Emerald Academy announces collaboration with Ionogen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Each classroom at the school will be equipped with an air purification system, hand sanitizer and surface cleaner.

News

Women’s suffrage exhibit opens at Museum of East Tennessee History

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The exhibit opened on Aug. 18 and will run through November.

Weather

Scattered rain and storms today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We're back to active weather today and through the rest of the week, with on and off rain and storms.

Weather

Rain chances ramp up as humidity returns

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The lack of humidity has made for a beautiful start to the week, but as it creeps back in, expect a wet stretch leading up to the weekend.

News

UT doubling up on law enforcement patrols amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
UT students are jumping into fun before classes start Wednesday. Junior Paul Charles and his friends hosted a pool party, of no more than 15 people, in the Fort Sanders area.

News

Fulmer expects $30 to $40 million loss due to pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer told media Tuesday that the university expected a $30 to $40 million dollar loss due to the pandemic when it comes to football.