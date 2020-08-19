New developments in Evelyn Boswell case to be announced by TBI

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators said information regarding a new development in the Evelyn Mae Boswell investigation will be released during a Wednesday press conference.

The press conference is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County Justice Center.

Evelyn Boswell’s mother, Megan Boswell was set to appear before a grand jury Wednesday morning.

The mother of the toddler who was found dead in March after being the subject of an AMBER Alert was indicted by a grand jury in May. Boswell was indicted on 11 counts of false reporting in the disappearance of the toddler.

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were discovered in March on property belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell.

