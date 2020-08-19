Advertisement

NTSB releases report on helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a helicopter that crash landed into the Tennessee River and killed Clayton Homes co-founder Joe Clayton.
Divers in water after helicopter crashes into Tennessee River according to Knox County Rescue.
Divers in water after helicopter crashes into Tennessee River according to Knox County Rescue.(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a helicopter that crash landed into the Tennessee River August 3 and killed Clayton Automobiles and Clayton Homes co-founder Joe Clayton.

In the report, released August 19, the pilot told officials that he made a right circling approach and intended to hover over a landing site near his property. Upon adding power, the pilot said the helicopter “started to settle” and he “pulled max power to stop the settling,” but the aircraft continued towards the water.

One of the passengers said the helicopter was “torqued into the water on the left side” as it hit. Jim Clayton, Joe’s brother and other Clayton Automobiles and Clayton Homes co-founder, was able to safely escape the aircraft along with two other passengers.

The NTSB said helicopter was recovered from the water mostly intact, with a large hole in the left side windshield.

A few days after the crash, Jim Clayton released a statement saying, “I am devastated and completely heartbroken by the loss of my wonderful brother, Joe.”

Clayton also thanked a local couple who used their boat to rescue him and the surviving passengers.

The NTSB said the helicopter was kept for further examination.

