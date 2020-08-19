Advertisement

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

The measure does not allow pharmacists to give shots to children younger than 3.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WVLT/AP) — Pharmacists in all 50 states are now allowed to give childhood vaccinations under a new directive aimed at preventing future outbreaks of measles and other preventable diseases.

Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, took the step using emergency powers he has during the U.S. coronavirus epidemic, which was declared a public health emergency. The directive, announced Wednesday, will temporarily preempt restrictions in 22 states starting this fall.

The move is designed to help prevent vaccination rates from falling during the pandemic, Azar said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that orders for childhood vaccines from doctors’ offices plummeted in late March and early April as their offices closed or saw fewer patients, raising concerns that vaccination rates would fall.

A CDC report from late July noted New York City saw a rebound in kids getting their shots. National 2020 numbers from the agency are not expected for another year.

“Especially as we approach the school season, it is critical that children have easy access to the pediatric vaccinations to enable them to get back to school as schools reopen,” Azar said.

Currently 28 states allow pharmacists to administer vaccinations to children, Azar said. In 22 states, laws limit such vaccinations, including three states that prohibit pharmacists from giving immunizations to any kids.

The authorization allows state-licensed pharmacies to administer childhood vaccines without a doctor’s prescription. Pharmacists must first complete a training program, although many already have, Azar said.

The measure does not allow pharmacists to give shots to children younger than 3.

