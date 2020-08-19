Advertisement

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice.

The riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building, police said. They ordered people to leave the area.

Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations.

Authorities had received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of protesters chasing a truck a few blocks from the downtown federal courthouse. The driver crashed and was then assaulted, authorities said.

Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, Marquise Love, 25, police said in a statement. The victim of the assault has been released from a hospital and is recovering.

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)

A social media account apparently connected to Love has been disabled and efforts to locate him for comment were not immediately successful.

Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Monday night, authorities said people marched to the police union building and tried to break into the facility.

No arrests were made during Monday night’s protest and authorities said most of the crowd dispersed by early Tuesday morning.

