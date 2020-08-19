RCSO: Scammer telling people their Social Security number is suspended due to criminal activity

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam related to social security.

The sheriff’s office said several people have reported that they have received calls from someone claiming to represent “the social security department.” The scammer tells the resident that their Social Security number has been suspended due to criminal activity. The scammer then tells them that they can either appear in front of a magistrate or pay a fine.

“This is a SCAM!” the sheriff’s office said. They advise residents not to give any money.

The Social Security Administration does not perform business like that, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone who receives a call like that is asked to message the sheriff’s office with the number, the date and time of the call.

