Scattered rain and storms today

We're back to active weather today and through the rest of the week, with on and off rain and storms.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We have scattered developing rain and storms for now, but some heavier downpours and stronger storms Friday warrant a WVLT Weather Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After Tuesday ended with some rain along the Tennessee, Kentucky line, we’re back to the active weather pattern. This morning is partly cloudy with isolated rain and storms. We’re starting the day around 66 degrees.

We have some downpours and storms developing today, picking up in coverage this afternoon to evening. We have a 40% coverage of our area, leaving our high of 86 degrees likely in the early afternoon ahead of rain. It’s more humid, so it feels several degrees warmer and we have a breeze out of the Northeast up to 10 mph outside of a storm.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with scattered rain and storms becoming more isolated. The low will be around 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts off with isolated rain and gets back to scattered developing downpours and storms. The high will be around 85 degrees, again a little early in the afternoon, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain the rest of the day. Scattered rain and storms will continue through Thursday night, ahead of a rainier Friday.

Friday comes with on and off waves of rain and storms throughout the day and on through Friday night as well. Downpours could make for a messy evening commute, plus isolated stronger storms are possible so we have a WVLT Weather Alert for your Friday afternoon to evening. Friday’s high will be around 82 degrees.

Rain and times leading up to Friday could make for some runoff issues:

Wednesday through Friday
Wednesday through Friday(WVLT)

Scattered rain and storms linger Saturday, with more showers through Sunday morning. It continues to taper off this weekend, allowing highs to bounce back. Saturday will be around 84 degrees and Sunday 87 degrees.

Next week is back to 90 degree days.

Join WVLT News for the latest forecast where you live!

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast
Wed AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

