Sevier Co. man charged in connection to shooting death of wife

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of his wife.

Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of River Divide Road around 8 a.m. on Aug. 2 to calls of a woman who had been shot.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found Sue Ella Gibson, 73, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gibson was transported to LeConte Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed Kenneth Gibson, 79, was at the home with his wife at the time of the incident. SCSO investigators said Gibson reportedly retrieved a gun and the victim was shot.

Gibson was detained at the scene and sent to the hospital for evaluation. Gibson was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 18 after being released for the treatment facility.

Gibson was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Sevier County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

